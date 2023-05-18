NBA trade rumors: Will Warriors deal Jordan Poole this offseason?

As the Golden State Warriors begin the offseason, questions have begun to surface about the future of guard Jordan Poole with the organization. After a regular season where he averaged 20.4 points per game, the young shooter struggled in the playoffs. He averaged 10.1 points on just 34.1% shooting from the field as the defensing champs were bounced out of the second round by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following Golden State’s NBA title last summer, Poole signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension with the Warriors as the organization signaled that he would be a major part of their future. However, the preseason altercation between him and Draymond Green cast a dark cloud over the team for the entire season and Poole had an up-and-down year in its aftermath. If the team decides to keep the trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green together by signing the latter to a new contract, Poole could suddenly be the odd man out and on the move.

Here are some potential trades the Warriors could explore if they decide to move Poole this offseason.

Trade 1

Warriors get: DeAndre Ayton

Suns get: Jordan Poole, 2026 first-round pick (top 3 protected)

We could call this a change of scenery trade with both players involved getting a fresh start. The relationship between the Suns organization and Ayton is reportedly fractured beyond repair, especially after a second straight embarrassing playoff exit where the big man was a non-factor. Meanwhile, it would probably be best for the Warriors to move Poole if they decide to bring Green back into the mix.

Comparing their salaries for the upcoming 2023-24 season, the Warriors would only be taking on additional $5 million in cap space If they’d swap the two players. They’d add a tall, offensive threat to complement the defense and rebound specialist Kevon Looney in the paint. Meanwhile, the Suns would be doubling down on offense by bringing in a shooter like Poole and would get some future draft compensation back in a 2026 first-rounder.

Trade 2

Warriors get: Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton

Nets get: Jordan Poole

An early rumored team interested in acquiring Poole is the Nets and it’s a trade that could effectively work for both clubs.

For Golden State, this would effectively be a salary dump as both Dinwiddie and Claxton have just one year left on their respective deals. For at least one season, however, they’d be getting a consistent scorer and distributor in Dinwiddie coming off the bench, as well as another impactful big in Claxton. Meanwhile, the Nets are trying to figure out what’s next in the aftermath of the failed Kevin Durant/Kyrie Irving era. They already have a solid foundational piece in Mikal Bridges and adding a shooter like Poole next to Cam Johnson would make for a fun offense that could keep pace with most teams.