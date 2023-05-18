Opening odds for Sevilla vs. AS Roma in 2022-23 Europa League final

Sevilla and AS Roma will meet in the Europa League final after both teams advanced through the semifinal round Thursday. Sevilla came back from a 1-0 deficit to stun Juventus in extra time, while Roma withstood a bombardment from Bayer Leverkusen to hold onto a 1-0 aggregate score lead from the first leg en route to the final. This is Sevilla’s seventh appearance in a final, and the club has won all six previous appearances. AS Roma are playing in their second Europa League final.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for this matchup courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sevilla vs. AS Roma moneyline odds (regular time)

Sevilla: TBD

Draw: TBD

AS Roma: TBD

Early pick: Draw TBD

Even though Sevilla are the kings of Europa League play, Roma have successfully managed to avoid being eliminated twice in this competition over the last two knockout phases. Jose Mourinho has his team playing at a high level defensively, and Sevilla aren’t exactly racking up goals left and right. Roma just withstood 22 shots from Leverkusen in a 0-0 draw while only taking one shot themselves. There’s something to be said for this back line, and Sevilla’s defense isn’t too shabby either. A defensive battle in a situation where neither team wants to make a big mistake sets up well for the draw.

Sevilla vs. AS Roma odds to win final

Sevilla: -110

AS Roma: -125

Early pick: Sevilla -110

Ultimately, Sevilla have the experience to win this competition which Roma simply don’t. The sides are even on form and talent, but that championship DNA is hard to waver from. The La Liga side keep their undefeated mark in Europa League finals intact.