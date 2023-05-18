Texas guard Tyrese Hunter announces return to program

Texas men’s basketball got some good news on Thursday as guard Tyrese Hunter announced on his Instagram account that he’d be returning to the Longhorns for the 2023-24 season. Hunter originally declared for the 2023 NBA Draft following UT’s exit from the NCAA Tournament in the Elite 8. However, he left the door open for a potential return to Austin, TX, by maintaining his college eligibility. He did not attend this week’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago this week and is now heading back to school.

Hunter initially broke out as a freshman at Iowa State during the 2021-22 season, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors. He would then jump into the transfer portal, winding up at a conference rival in UT. As a sophomore, Hunter formed an effective backcourt tandem with Marcus Carr that led to the Longhorns winning the Big 12 Tournament. He averaged 10.3 points and three rebounds per game throughout the year as the team established itself as one of the nation’s elite.

Upon his return, he will once again be part of a dynamic backcourt this fall. Instead of Carr, it will be Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas, who has been one of the top scorers in college basketball for the past three years.