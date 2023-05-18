 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tom Kim covered in mud to recover his ball at PGA Championship

A wild scene on the seventh hole sees the South Korean caked in mud and changing his shirt. And he saved par!

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Tom Kim of South Korea walks the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 17, 2023 in Rochester, New York. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It’s been not the best day for two-time Tour winner Tom Kim at the PGA Championship. But his commitment to finding his ball on the seventh hole (his 16th of the day) at Oak Hill will live in infamy. If only because ESPN2 refused to cut away and followed him the entire time.

What’s your favorite band, Tom Kim? Do they play Puddle of Mud in South Korea?

Our friends across the pond had some fun with it as well.

Here’s ESPN’s coverage as well.

Kim did save par on the hole and remains at +3 for the tournament, so all the wet dirt and unwanted television exposure was for sure worth it!

Here’s Kim after the round with ESPN discussing his plight, and how can you not love the sense of humor he had about it.

Obviously Twitter is having a field day with this, but here’s some of the best ones we’ve seen so far.

