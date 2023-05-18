Tom Kim covered in mud to recover his ball at PGA Championship

It’s been not the best day for two-time Tour winner Tom Kim at the PGA Championship. But his commitment to finding his ball on the seventh hole (his 16th of the day) at Oak Hill will live in infamy. If only because ESPN2 refused to cut away and followed him the entire time.

What’s your favorite band, Tom Kim? Do they play Puddle of Mud in South Korea?

Our friends across the pond had some fun with it as well.

What has happened to Tom Kim?! pic.twitter.com/SeXUyXcbLK — National Club Golfer (@NCG_com) May 18, 2023

Here’s ESPN’s coverage as well.

Funniest thing I have seen in golf. Tom Kim pic.twitter.com/sUTnD7fG98 — Jim Hague (@JimHague9) May 18, 2023

Kim did save par on the hole and remains at +3 for the tournament, so all the wet dirt and unwanted television exposure was for sure worth it!

Here’s Kim after the round with ESPN discussing his plight, and how can you not love the sense of humor he had about it.

"It couldn't get any worse" - Tom Kim, heart of a champion pic.twitter.com/rQYLhDUuxu — Meltdown Tracker (@WithTheSticks) May 19, 2023

Obviously Twitter is having a field day with this, but here’s some of the best ones we’ve seen so far.

TAKE IT OFF TOM KIM!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/aaoKqMxnVY — smalls (@StephieSmallls) May 18, 2023

Tom Kim trying to finish his round pic.twitter.com/wdBU7sJ0f7 — Josh Culp (@futureoffantasy) May 18, 2023

Tom Kim went full Andy Dufresne. https://t.co/b7G3EmBzCJ — Brandon Beam (@BrandonBeam971) May 19, 2023