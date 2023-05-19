WNBA odds: Favorites, sleepers, longshots to win 2023 WNBA Championship

The 2023 WNBA season begins on Friday, May 19. In a very active offseason, we saw Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot join up with Jonquel Jones in New York and Candace Parker head to the championship-winning Aces. Will Vegas be able to repeat last year’s feat, will the Liberty take home their first franchise title, or will a sleeper come in and take the trophy this year? It’s way too early to tell, but we take a look at some of our early picks.

Below we are going to look at a couple of favorites, sleepers, and longshots to win the 2023 WNBA championship, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Favorites to win

Las Vegas Aces (+125)

The Aces come into the season as the reigning WNBA champions, and they got a huge asset in the offseason in Candace Parker, the former star of the Chicago Sky. Regular season MVP A’ja Wilson, Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and Kelsey Plum all return to this all-start lineup that will be the team to beat this season.

New York Liberty (+135)

The Liberty are the only other team somewhat near the Aces on the draft board before we see a major dropoff. NY certainly won the offseason, acquiring Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Courtney Vandersloot. They join Sabrina Ionescu in a franchise that is on its way up after struggles in recent years, and with this amount of star power, they will be a real contender this season.

Sleepers

Dallas Wings (+3000)

The Wings are a long shot, but with star Arike Ogunbowale and new leadership, as well as former WNBA champs Natasha Howard and Diamond DeShields, they could make a legitimate run this season. They added Maddy Siegrist from Villanova in the draft, who was the nation’s leading scorer in college ball this past year.

Washington Mystics (+1500)

The Mystics bring Elena Delle Donne to the court, and her presence alone is hard to argue with. They won in 2019, and have retained several starters from that squad, including Natasha Cloud and Ariel Atkins. This team has the third-best title odds, but they would still be a sleeper with the massive divide in odds between Washington and the next team up.

Odds to win 2023 WNBA Championship

Las Vegas Aces +125

New York Liberty +135

Washington Mystics +1500

Phoenix Mercury +2500

Connecticut Sun +3000

Dallas Wings +3000

Atlanta Dream +3500

Chicago Sky +4000

Minnesota Lynx +4000

Seattle Storm +5500

LA Sparks +5000

Indiana Fever +8000