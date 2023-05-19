WNBA power rankings: Aces look to defend their title

The 2023 WNBA season tips off on Friday, May 19, as the Las Vegas Aces look to defend their 2022 title. After acquiring Candace Parker in the offseason and returning the regular season MVP and Finals MVP in A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray, the Aces unquestionably sit atop the power rankings. However, the New York Liberty threaten to overtake them this year after an impressive offseason that saw them acquire Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot, and Breanna Stewart.

But outside of the two-team race, who else could contend this year? The Mystics will hopefully have a healthy Elena Delle Donne and a solid supporting cast, and the Wings return star Arike Ogunbowale. They also picked up forward Maddy Siegrist, the top scorer in the NCAA last season, in the draft. The Sun lost Jones, but return a reliable lineup. After that, we get into more questionable territory.

The Mercury return Brittany Griner, but it’s unclear what her path will look like this season. The Lynx picked up Diamond Miller in the draft, which could give them a much-needed boost. The Sparks have more questions than answers right now, and the Fever have a very young lineup that could always make things interesting.

Below are our full power rankings for the upcoming 2023 WNBA season.

1. Las Vegas Aces

2. New York Liberty

3. Washington Mystics

4. Dallas Wings

5. Connecticut Sun

6. Phoenix Mercury

7. Minnesota Lynx

8. Atlanta Dream

9. Los Angeles Sparks

10. Chicago Sky

11. Seattle Storm

12. Indiana Fever