WNBA picks and predictions for Friday, May 19

The 2023 WNBA has arrived as a brand new season is finally upon us. Four games will tip off this evening and the action will conclude with the Phoenix Mercury facing the Los Angeles Sparks at 11 p.m. ET in Brittney Griner’s official return to the court.

Here are the odds and spreads for tonight’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Liberty -2.5

Total: 162.5

Moneyline: Liberty -150, Mystics +130

The pick: Mystics ML

Two of the top projected contenders in the Eastern Conference will meet right out the gate with the Liberty heading down to D.C. to face the Mystics. Much has been made in the offseason of the New York’s “superteam” with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot, and Sabrina Ionescu headlining a star-studded cast. While this should be a lethal lineup down the road, it may take them a few games to gel. That presents an opportunity for a healthy Elena Delle Donne and the Mystics to steal the season opener and that’s what we’ll predict here.

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Sun -7

Total: 161.5

Moneyline: Sun -350, Fever +290

The pick: Sun -7

This game will be headlined by the debut of No. 1 overall pick Aliyah Boston, who officially begins her pro career after a dominant four-year run at South Carolina. While the rookie should show flashes of her potential, the Fever are a heavy underdog for a reason and they will be facing a Sun team fresh off an appearance in the WNBA Finals. Lay it with Connecticut.

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Lynx -5

Total: 162.5

Moneyline: Lynx -210, Sky +180

The pick: Under 162.5

Both the Sky and the Lynx are poised to undergo rebuilds this season as their rosters look a lot different that previous seasons. Chicago lost important pieces in the offseason like Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, and Azura Stevens, along with Allie Quigley electing to sit out for the entire season. Meanwhile, Minnesota is now navigating life post Sylvia Fowles with Moriah Jefferson also leaving in free agency as well.

With new rosters, Game 1 could be a bit sloppy and that’s why I’d lean on the under in this one.

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks, 11 p.m. ET

Spread: Sparks -1

Total: 157.5

Moneyline: Sparks -120, Mercury +100

The pick: Mercury ML

This game will be broadcasted in front of a national audience on ESPN as it will mark the official return of Brittney Griner after she was detained in a Russian prison for 10 months last year. It will also be the beginning of Year 19 for Diana Taurasi, who put down retirement speculation by returning for another year in Phoenix. While the Sparks have the chance to be the most improved team in the league this year, there is no way the Mercury lose this game tonight.