How and what to watch for in Aces-Liberty game

The two top teams in the WNBA will go head-to-head next month. The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty are scheduled to face off on June 29. The Aces (+125) and the Liberty (+135) head into the season as heavy favorites to win the 2023 WNBA Finals, which would mark the second-ever title and second title in a row for the Aces, and the first-ever title in franchise history for the Liberty.

While we’re still a month out from this regular season matchup, check out our preview of one of the biggest games of the year.

Game Time/TV Channel/Streaming

Date: Thursday, June 29

Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

Livestream: Amazon

TV Channel: YES

Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Notable Storylines

The two top teams in the WNBA by a long shot have storylines galore. The Aces, as the reigning champions, currently have the 2022 WNBA MVP (A’ja Wilson) and the 2022 Finals MVP (Chelsea Gray) on their roster, and return two other star starters from last year’s lineup — Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. After acquiring Candace Parker in the offseason, the Aces seem nearly indestructible, as though their path to the Finals is already carved out.

However, the Liberty have made some major strides in the last few years, topped off with some crown jewels this offseason — Jonquel Jones, Breanna Steward, and Courtney Vandersloot all join Sabrina Ionescu for a formidable lineup that almost seems unfair to the teams that they’ll be facing this season.

Stewart is the favorite to win MVP this year at DraftKings Sportsbook, with her odds set at +280. Wilson follows her closely behind at +300, with Plum at +600 and Ionescu at +1000. These are the first four names on the odds board, all of whom will take the same court in this late-June matchup.

The Liberty open against the Washington Mystics on Friday, May 19, and the Aces play the Seattle Storm to kick off their season on the following Saturday. Keep an eye out here for updates ahead of the game.