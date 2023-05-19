New York Liberty odds to win the 2023 WNBA Championship

The New York Liberty acquired some major star power in the WNBA offseason and are the second-highest favorites to win the 2023 championship. The Liberty come into the season with +135 odds to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook, behind just the reigning champions, the Las Vegas Aces, who sit at +125.

The Aces had both the regular season MVP and the Finals MVP in 2022, but the Liberty could make a run for both of those titles this season. Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot, and Jonquel Jones all joined the roster in the offseason. A finals win would mark the franchise’s first title in history.

They also recently extended Sabrina Ionescu. Stewart is the current favorite to win the regular season MVP award at +280 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Ionescu sits at +1000.

Here are the opening odds to win the 2023 WNBA Championship at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Las Vegas Aces +125

New York Liberty +135

Washington Mystics +1500

Phoenix Mercury +2500

Connecticut Sun +3000

Dallas Wings +3000

Atlanta Dream +3500

Chicago Sky +4000

Minnesota Lynx +4000

Seattle Storm +5500

LA Sparks +5000

Indiana Fever +8000