Las Vegas Aces odds to win the 2023 WNBA Championship

The 2023 WNBA season is set to tip off Friday and there’s a strong chance the league could have a repeat title winner for the first time in over two decades. The reigning champion Las Vegas Aces enter the new season as the favorite to win the 2023 WNBA Championship, holding +125 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

With a stacked lineup that already included two-time MVP A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and 2022 Most Improved Player Jackie Young, the franchise made a major move in the offseason by signing WNBA legend and former MVP Candace Parker to a one-year deal. That move officially earned them the “superteam” label and further cemented their chances at hoisting back-to-back titles. The last WNBA team to repeat as champions were the Lisa Leslie-led Los Angeles Sparks, who went back-to-back in 2001 and 2002.

Right behind the Aces in odds are the New York Liberty, who enter the new season at +135. Already having rising star Sabrina Ionescu, they made major moves in the offseason by acquiring Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Courtney Vandersloot to form their own “superteam.”