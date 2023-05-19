Odds, picks and predictions for MVP in 2023 WNBA season

The 2023 WNBA season is set to begin this Friday and it’s already setting up to be one of the most compelling campaigns the league has had to date. A compelling storyline to keep track of is the MVP race as a number of the league’s top stars will have a shot at hoisting the award at the end of the year.

We’ll answer those questions while running through the 2023 WNBA MVP odds in the following section. All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 WNBA MVP odds

Favorites

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart enters the season as the MVP favorite with odds at +280. The 2018 MVP winner is coming off a career season with the Seattle Storm, where she averaged 27 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. She signed with the Liberty in the offseason and will be in a prime position to make a run at the award with a loaded roster surrounding her.

Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson has won two out of the last three MVP awards and enters this year with the second-highest odds at +300. Nearly averaging a double-double in points and rebounds, she played a central role in the Aces winning the WNBA Championship last season. With a star-studded cast surrounding her in Vegas, she has a good shot at becoming just the third three-time winner of the award in league history.

As alluded to earlier, the Aces and Liberty have assembled rosters that have garnered the “superteam” label and that’s further exemplified by Aces guard Kelsey Plum (+600) and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (+1000) having the next highest odds after Stewart and Wilson. Plum also played a major role on Las Vegas’ championship team last year by averaging 20.2 points and 5.1 assists per game. Meanwhile, Ionescu averaged 17.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists for a Liberty team that squeaked into the postseason last year.

Sleepers

Beyond the Aces-Liberty arm’s race, there are a number of other stars around the league who could steal the award this season.

Like Wilson, Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne (+1000) has a chance at becoming a three-time MVP winner. Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds last year and is missing an MVP from her decorated career accomplishments. Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (+5000) won WNBA Rookie of the Year last season and there’s a chance she could make a giant leap forward and propel herself into the MVP conversation. Meanwhile, rookie Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (+10000) is a longshot, but considering how dominant she was in South Carolina, you never know.