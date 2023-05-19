Weather forecast for 2023 Preakness Stakes

The 148th Preakness Stakes will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland this weekend. Post time is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 20. Kentucky Derby winner Mage will head to the second leg of the Triple Crown in hopes of getting one step closer to the most coveted prize in horse racing.

The forecast for Saturday calls for scattered showers throughout the day in Baltimore. The high is 76°F, and the low is 62°F. Even if it isn’t raining during the actual race, we can expect the 1 & 3/16-mile course to get muddy from the intermittent showers throughout the day. The chance of precipitation currently hovers between 40% and 50%, so there’s always a chance that the clouds roll through the area without much impact. The weather could cause a delayed post time, as well.

Mage is the favorite to win with 8-5 odds heading into the weekend.