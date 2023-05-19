How and where to watch the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on TV and via live online stream

Ahead of the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes will see some of the best three-year-old fillies race at Pimlico Race Course on Friday, May 19. Post time is set for 5:44 p.m. ET, and the broadcast will be available to watch on Peacock.

Each Triple Crown race has a Friday counterpart for fillies — the Kentucky Derby has the Kentucky Oaks, and the Belmont Stakes has the Acorn Stakes. The race dates back to 1919 and has a winners’ purse of $250,000.

The undefeated Bob Baffert-trained Faiza is the favorite to win with 8-5 odds. Kentucky Oaks winner Pretty Mischievous will not join the 12-horse field at Pimlico.

How to watch the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan

Time: 5:44 p.m. ET

Channel: Peacock

Here are the post positions and morning line odds for the 98th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 19th: