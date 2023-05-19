 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How and where to watch the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on TV and via live online stream

The 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes highlights Friday’s horse racing at Pimlico.

By Grace McDermott
147th Preakness Stakes Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ahead of the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes will see some of the best three-year-old fillies race at Pimlico Race Course on Friday, May 19. Post time is set for 5:44 p.m. ET, and the broadcast will be available to watch on Peacock.

Each Triple Crown race has a Friday counterpart for fillies — the Kentucky Derby has the Kentucky Oaks, and the Belmont Stakes has the Acorn Stakes. The race dates back to 1919 and has a winners’ purse of $250,000.

The undefeated Bob Baffert-trained Faiza is the favorite to win with 8-5 odds. Kentucky Oaks winner Pretty Mischievous will not join the 12-horse field at Pimlico.

How to watch the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan

Time: 5:44 p.m. ET
Channel: Peacock

Here are the post positions and morning line odds for the 98th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 19th:

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Field

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
1 Sacred Wish George Weaver John Velazquez 10-1
2 Pate Michael Maker Jeiron Barbosa 20-1
3 Hoosier Philly Thomas Amoss Edgar Morales 10-1
4 Merlazza Brad Cox Florent Geroux 6-1
5 Frosty O Toole Todd Pletcher Joel Rosario 15-1
6 Miracle Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 10-1
7 Comparative Brad Cox Luis Saez 12-1
8 Balpool Rob Atras Manuel Franco 8-1
9 Faiza Bob Baffert Flavien Prat 7-5
10 Taxed Randy Morse Rafael Bejarano 15-1
11 Cats Inthe Timber Brittany Russell Jevian Toledo 30-1
12 Towhead Michael Maker Tyler Gaffalione 20-1

