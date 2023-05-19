How and where to watch the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on TV and via live online stream

Ahead of the 2023 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes will see some of the best three-year-old fillies race at Pimlico Race Course on Friday, May 19. Post time is set for 5:44 p.m. ET, and the broadcast will be available to watch on Peacock.
Each Triple Crown race has a Friday counterpart for fillies — the Kentucky Derby has the Kentucky Oaks, and the Belmont Stakes has the Acorn Stakes. The race dates back to 1919 and has a winners’ purse of $250,000.
The undefeated Bob Baffert-trained Faiza is the favorite to win with 8-5 odds. Kentucky Oaks winner Pretty Mischievous will not join the 12-horse field at Pimlico.
How to watch the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan
Time: 5:44 p.m. ET
Channel: Peacock
Here are the post positions and morning line odds for the 98th Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 19th:
2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Field
|Post Position
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Morning Line Odds
|1
|Sacred Wish
|George Weaver
|John Velazquez
|10-1
|2
|Pate
|Michael Maker
|Jeiron Barbosa
|20-1
|3
|Hoosier Philly
|Thomas Amoss
|Edgar Morales
|10-1
|4
|Merlazza
|Brad Cox
|Florent Geroux
|6-1
|5
|Frosty O Toole
|Todd Pletcher
|Joel Rosario
|15-1
|6
|Miracle
|Todd Pletcher
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|10-1
|7
|Comparative
|Brad Cox
|Luis Saez
|12-1
|8
|Balpool
|Rob Atras
|Manuel Franco
|8-1
|9
|Faiza
|Bob Baffert
|Flavien Prat
|7-5
|10
|Taxed
|Randy Morse
|Rafael Bejarano
|15-1
|11
|Cats Inthe Timber
|Brittany Russell
|Jevian Toledo
|30-1
|12
|Towhead
|Michael Maker
|Tyler Gaffalione
|20-1