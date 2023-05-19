Taxed takes home 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes

In an upset on the Friday of Preakness Weekend, Taxed overtook Hoosier Philly on the front stretch as the greys blew past the heavy favorite in Bob Baffert-trained Faisa to take the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (G2)

1.800 m - 300.000 USD - for 3yo mares

Pimlico



Taxed (USA)

(Collected - Yankee Union , by Yankee Gentleman )

J : Rafael Bejarano

T :Randy L. Morse

O :Richard Bahde

B :Brereton C. Jones pic.twitter.com/W928vWsyHU — (@WorldRacing1) May 19, 2023

The Randy Morse trainee had Rafael Bejarano aboard, who got to the track just 30 minutes before post time but managed to win anyway. Bejarano was also aboard Blind Luck in the Kentucky Oaks in 2010, and now has won a Friday Fillies race twice.

It’s the second win in eight starts for Taxed, who moves to two wins in four starts in 2023. But the big surprise is the 3-5 chalk in Faiza only hitting the bottom of the board. The previously undefeated filly trained by Bob Baffert was 5-for-5, but had never raced outside of California and the travel appears to have done her no favors. After breaking on the outside from the No. 9 gate, she failed to make the move many anticipated coming home.

10: Taxed

$24.00 $8.80 $4.00

3: Hoosier Philly

$7.80 $4.20

9: Faiza

$2.20

$1.00 Exacta 10-3 $94.80

$0.50 Trifecta 10-3-9 $135.35

$0.10 Superfecta 10-3-9-8 $148.42

$1.00 SuperHighFive 10-3-9-8-4 $8,308.50