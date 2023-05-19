 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taxed takes home 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes

The 11-1 shot made a move late to blow past the favorite to take home the win.

The Kentucky Oaks contender Taxed works out Wednesday April 25, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

In an upset on the Friday of Preakness Weekend, Taxed overtook Hoosier Philly on the front stretch as the greys blew past the heavy favorite in Bob Baffert-trained Faisa to take the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

The Randy Morse trainee had Rafael Bejarano aboard, who got to the track just 30 minutes before post time but managed to win anyway. Bejarano was also aboard Blind Luck in the Kentucky Oaks in 2010, and now has won a Friday Fillies race twice.

It’s the second win in eight starts for Taxed, who moves to two wins in four starts in 2023. But the big surprise is the 3-5 chalk in Faiza only hitting the bottom of the board. The previously undefeated filly trained by Bob Baffert was 5-for-5, but had never raced outside of California and the travel appears to have done her no favors. After breaking on the outside from the No. 9 gate, she failed to make the move many anticipated coming home.

10: Taxed
$24.00 $8.80 $4.00

3: Hoosier Philly
$7.80 $4.20

9: Faiza
$2.20

$1.00 Exacta 10-3 $94.80
$0.50 Trifecta 10-3-9 $135.35
$0.10 Superfecta 10-3-9-8 $148.42
$1.00 SuperHighFive 10-3-9-8-4 $8,308.50

