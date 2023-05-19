Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the PGA Championship on Saturday

After 36 holes at Oak Hill Country Club, there’s a three-way tie for the lead of the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, NY.
Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and Corey Connors are all finished at -5, three of only nine players in the field of 156 to finish the first two rounds in red figures. The field was halved exactly by the cut, as 78 players have made the weekend with a cut line of +5 being the difference.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the 2022 Masters winner in Scheffler is the heavy favorite at +140. Hovland checks in at +400 and Connors at +650 as both players are in search of their first career major win. Brooks Koepka (-2) is the fourth choice at +1000, with Bryson DeChambeau (-3) right behind at +1400.
Round 3 on Saturday will be broadcast on ESPN+ from 8 a.m.-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN, and 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on CBS.
Below is a full list of groups for Saturday’s Round 3 of the 2023 PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club. Once the actual tee times are available, we’ll add them below.
2023 PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Scottie Scheffler
|Viktor Hovland
|Corey Conners
|Bryson Dechambeau
|Justin Suh
|Brooks Koepka
|Callum Tarren
|Justin Rose
|Taylor Pendrith
|Rory Mcilroy
|Shane Lowry
|Keegan Bradley
|Adam Svensson
|Keith Mitchell
|Min Woo Lee
|Sepp Straka
|Matthew Nesmith
|Michael Block
|Patrick Cantlay
|Collin Morikawa
|Mito Pereira
|Dustin Johnson
|Cameron Davis
|Kyounghoon Lee
|Beau Hossler
|Harold Varner III
|Kurt Kitayama
|Ryan Fox
|Eric Cole
|Adam Scott
|Stephan Jaeger
|Sahith Theegala
|J.T. Poston
|Victor Perez
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Max Homa
|Hayden Buckley
|Patrick Reed
|Taylor Moore
|Samuel Stevens
|Adam Hadwin
|Joel Dahmen
|Matt Wallace
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Padraig Harrington
|Sihwan Kim
|Jon Rahm
|Xander Schauffele
|Cameron Smith
|Adrian Meronk
|Dean Burmester
|Lucas Herbert
|Tom Hoge
|Chez Reavie
|Thriston Lawrence
|Pablo Larrazabal
|Ben Taylor
|Jordan Spieth
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Tony Finau
|Justin Thomas
|Taylor Montgomery
|Chris Kirk
|Patrick Rodgers
|Alex Smalley
|Lee Hodges
|Yannik Paul
|Mark Hubbard
|Phil Mickelson
|Kazuki Higa
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Zach Johnson
|Thomas Detry
|Denny Mccarthy
|Thomas Pieters