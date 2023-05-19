Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the PGA Championship on Saturday

After 36 holes at Oak Hill Country Club, there’s a three-way tie for the lead of the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, NY.

Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and Corey Connors are all finished at -5, three of only nine players in the field of 156 to finish the first two rounds in red figures. The field was halved exactly by the cut, as 78 players have made the weekend with a cut line of +5 being the difference.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the 2022 Masters winner in Scheffler is the heavy favorite at +140. Hovland checks in at +400 and Connors at +650 as both players are in search of their first career major win. Brooks Koepka (-2) is the fourth choice at +1000, with Bryson DeChambeau (-3) right behind at +1400.

Round 3 on Saturday will be broadcast on ESPN+ from 8 a.m.-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN, and 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on CBS.

Below is a full list of groups for Saturday’s Round 3 of the 2023 PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club. Once the actual tee times are available, we’ll add them below.