Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the PGA Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2023 PGA Championship tees off Saturday at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Scottie Scheffler hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament.&nbsp; Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

After 36 holes at Oak Hill Country Club, there’s a three-way tie for the lead of the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, NY.

Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and Corey Connors are all finished at -5, three of only nine players in the field of 156 to finish the first two rounds in red figures. The field was halved exactly by the cut, as 78 players have made the weekend with a cut line of +5 being the difference.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the 2022 Masters winner in Scheffler is the heavy favorite at +140. Hovland checks in at +400 and Connors at +650 as both players are in search of their first career major win. Brooks Koepka (-2) is the fourth choice at +1000, with Bryson DeChambeau (-3) right behind at +1400.

Round 3 on Saturday will be broadcast on ESPN+ from 8 a.m.-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on ESPN, and 1 p.m.-7 p.m. on CBS.

Below is a full list of groups for Saturday’s Round 3 of the 2023 PGA Championship from Oak Hill Country Club. Once the actual tee times are available, we’ll add them below.

2023 PGA Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Scottie Scheffler Viktor Hovland
Corey Conners Bryson Dechambeau
Justin Suh Brooks Koepka
Callum Tarren Justin Rose
Taylor Pendrith Rory Mcilroy
Shane Lowry Keegan Bradley
Adam Svensson Keith Mitchell
Min Woo Lee Sepp Straka
Matthew Nesmith Michael Block
Patrick Cantlay Collin Morikawa
Mito Pereira Dustin Johnson
Cameron Davis Kyounghoon Lee
Beau Hossler Harold Varner III
Kurt Kitayama Ryan Fox
Eric Cole Adam Scott
Stephan Jaeger Sahith Theegala
J.T. Poston Victor Perez
Hideki Matsuyama Tommy Fleetwood
Max Homa Hayden Buckley
Patrick Reed Taylor Moore
Samuel Stevens Adam Hadwin
Joel Dahmen Matt Wallace
Nicolai Hojgaard Padraig Harrington
Sihwan Kim Jon Rahm
Xander Schauffele Cameron Smith
Adrian Meronk Dean Burmester
Lucas Herbert Tom Hoge
Chez Reavie Thriston Lawrence
Pablo Larrazabal Ben Taylor
Jordan Spieth Tyrrell Hatton
Tony Finau Justin Thomas
Taylor Montgomery Chris Kirk
Patrick Rodgers Alex Smalley
Lee Hodges Yannik Paul
Mark Hubbard Phil Mickelson
Kazuki Higa Rikuya Hoshino
Zach Johnson Thomas Detry
Denny Mccarthy Thomas Pieters

