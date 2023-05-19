Scheffler, Conners, Hovland lead after Round 2 at 2023 PGA Championship

The second round of the 2023 PGA Championship wrapped up on Friday at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY. Three players ended the day tied atop the leaderboard with Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners, and Viktor Hovland all finishing round two at -5 for the tournament.

All three men have been neck and neck for the entire tournament so far as they’ve all stayed under par. First-round leader Bryson DeChambeau went one over on Friday and has dropped down into a tie with Justin Suh for fourth. Brooks Koepka was the biggest riser on Friday, as an excellent four-under performance vaulted him up 36 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for sixth.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Scheffler is the favorite at +140, with Hovland in the second spot at +400. Conners (+650), Koepka (+1000), and DeChambeau (+1400) all round out the top five in odds to win the tournament.