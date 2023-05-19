NASCAR qualifying: Pit Crew Challenge start time, TV channel, live stream for All-Star weekend

The NASCAR All-Star Race returns this weekend, and qualifying will open with a return of the Pit Crew Challenge. The event ran from 2005 to 2012 but was canceled after that due to a lack of sponsorship. It returns this year to determine the starting lineup for Saturday and Sunday qualifying ahead of the Sunday night All-Star Race.

The Challenge will air at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, May 19. It will air on FS1, which can be streamed on Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the event.

The event will feature all the drivers competing in a four-tire pit stop with no refueling. The rules provide for no speeding penalty, but there is a five-second penalty for infractions such as letting equipment out of the box and crew jumping off the wall too early. A loose wheel coming out of the tire-change will result in instant disqualification. A car’s time starts one box before the designated pit stall and ends one box after.

The pit time will be used for qualifying order for the weekend. The 21 drivers who pre-qualified for the Sunday All-Star Race will be competing on Friday for the starting lineup of the two Saturday heat races. Those two heat races will determine the starting lineup for Sunday’s Race. The rest of the drivers who did not pre-qualify will be competing on Friday for the starting lineup of Sunday’s All-Star Open, which precedes the race. The top two finishers and the top fan vote-getter will claim the final three spots in the All-Star Race.

How to watch the Pit Crew Challenge for the 2023 All-Star heats and Open

Date: Friday, May 19

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list