NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as Pit Crew Challenge sets starting lineups for All-Star weekend

NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina for All-Star Weekend. This will be the first time that NASCAR will hold a race in North Wilkesboro since 1996. This unique weekend aims to celebrate the sport of racing while also bringing attention to the drivers and pit crews of the Cup Series. Friday will focus on the pit crews getting their chance to shine in the All-Star Pit Crew Challenge. It will begin at 5:45 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Pit Crew Challenge helps determine the starting lineup for the heat races on Saturday. It consists of a pit crew completing a four-tire stop and their respective car’s qualifying time will be based only on the pit stop time. The heat races on Saturday will determine the starting lineup for the All-Star race on Sunday, May 21.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s All-Star Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.