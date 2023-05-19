 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as Pit Crew Challenge sets starting lineups for All-Star weekend

We’ve got updates as the Pit Crew Challenge sets starting lineups for Saturday and Sunday qualifying.

A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR returns to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina for All-Star Weekend. This will be the first time that NASCAR will hold a race in North Wilkesboro since 1996. This unique weekend aims to celebrate the sport of racing while also bringing attention to the drivers and pit crews of the Cup Series. Friday will focus on the pit crews getting their chance to shine in the All-Star Pit Crew Challenge. It will begin at 5:45 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Pit Crew Challenge helps determine the starting lineup for the heat races on Saturday. It consists of a pit crew completing a four-tire stop and their respective car’s qualifying time will be based only on the pit stop time. The heat races on Saturday will determine the starting lineup for the All-Star race on Sunday, May 21.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s All-Star Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 NASCAR All-Star weekend entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Cindric* 2
2 Austin Dillon* 3
3 Brad Keselowski* 6
4 Bubba Wallace* 23
5 Chase Briscoe* 14
6 Chase Elliott* 9
7 Chris Buescher* 17
8 Christopher Bell* 20
9 Daniel Suárez* 99
10 Denny Hamlin* 11
11 Erik Jones* 43
12 Joey Logano* 22
13 Kevin Harvick* 4
14 Kyle Busch* 8
15 Kyle Larson* 5
16 Martin Truex Jr.* 19
17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.* 47
18 Ross Chastain* 1
19 Ryan Blaney* 12
20 Tyler Reddick* 45
21 William Byron* 24
22 Corey LaJoie 7
23 Aric Almirola 10
24 Chandler Smith 13
25 J. J. Yeley 15
26 A. J. Allmendinger 16
27 Harrison Burton 21
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Michael McDowell 34
30 Todd Gilliland 38
31 Ryan Preece 41
32 Noah Gragson 42
33 Josh Berry 48
34 Ryan Newman 51
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 B. J. McLeod 78

