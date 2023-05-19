NASCAR qualifying start time: What time are Heat 1, Heat 2 of All-Star Race qualifying

NASCAR is gearing up for the Cup Series’ All-Star Race Weekend. They are returning to the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996 for a weekend filled with various activities highlighting the entire race team. Friday night will be dedicated to the pit crews strutting their stuff as they help determine the starting lineups for the heat races on Saturday, May 20.

There are 22 drivers already locked into the field for the All-Star race on Sunday. Really, there are 21 because Alex Bowman is injured and won’t be replaced in his car. The 21 remaining drivers will be split into two groups running separate 60-lap heats. These will help determine the starting lineup for the All-Star race on Sunday.

The first heat race will start at 7:20 p.m. ET on FS1. The second follows right after and is projected to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET, also on FS1. These heats will culminate Saturday’s Cup Series action, followed by the All-Star Open and the All-Star Race on Sunday.