NASCAR qualifying start time: What time are Heat 1, Heat 2 of All-Star Race qualifying

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR qualifying heats at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Dr Pepper Toyota, and Ty Dillon, driver of the #77 Honest Charley Speed Shop Chevrolet, battle for position during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

NASCAR is gearing up for the Cup Series’ All-Star Race Weekend. They are returning to the North Wilkesboro Speedway for the first time since 1996 for a weekend filled with various activities highlighting the entire race team. Friday night will be dedicated to the pit crews strutting their stuff as they help determine the starting lineups for the heat races on Saturday, May 20.

There are 22 drivers already locked into the field for the All-Star race on Sunday. Really, there are 21 because Alex Bowman is injured and won’t be replaced in his car. The 21 remaining drivers will be split into two groups running separate 60-lap heats. These will help determine the starting lineup for the All-Star race on Sunday.

The first heat race will start at 7:20 p.m. ET on FS1. The second follows right after and is projected to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET, also on FS1. These heats will culminate Saturday’s Cup Series action, followed by the All-Star Open and the All-Star Race on Sunday.

2023 NASCAR All-Star weekend entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Cindric* 2
2 Austin Dillon* 3
3 Brad Keselowski* 6
4 Bubba Wallace* 23
5 Chase Briscoe* 14
6 Chase Elliott* 9
7 Chris Buescher* 17
8 Christopher Bell* 20
9 Daniel Suárez* 99
10 Denny Hamlin* 11
11 Erik Jones* 43
12 Joey Logano* 22
13 Kevin Harvick* 4
14 Kyle Busch* 8
15 Kyle Larson* 5
16 Martin Truex Jr.* 19
17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.* 47
18 Ross Chastain* 1
19 Ryan Blaney* 12
20 Tyler Reddick* 45
21 William Byron* 24
22 Corey LaJoie 7
23 Aric Almirola 10
24 Chandler Smith 13
25 J. J. Yeley 15
26 A. J. Allmendinger 16
27 Harrison Burton 21
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Michael McDowell 34
30 Todd Gilliland 38
31 Ryan Preece 41
32 Noah Gragson 42
33 Josh Berry 48
34 Ryan Newman 51
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 Ty Dillon 77
37 B. J. McLeod 78

