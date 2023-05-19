Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 on Friday

After the Miami Heat stole Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will look to tie the series as they host Game 2 Friday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. from the TD Garden, and the matchup will air on TNT.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro (knee) remains out for Friday night’s matchup, with the expectation that he’ll be out of the lineup for six weeks since his injury back on April 16. For the Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon is listed as probable working through a right forearm strain.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are 9-point favorites and -390 on the moneyline. The Heat are +320 on the moneyline. The combined point total is set at 215.

Heat vs. Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -9

This is not foreign territory for Boston, as it suffered a four-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. How did the Celtics respond in Game 2? A resounding 34-point victory to tie the series at one game apiece, and that was with league MVP Joel Embiid back in the fold for Philly.

I’m looking for Boston to achieve the same Friday night and coupled with better game management from head coach Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics should win and cover to level the series.

Over/Under: Under 215

The combined point total finished under in that semifinal Game 2 win over the 76ers, as Boston stymied James Harden and Philadelphia’s offense. While the Heat are clearly a different team, I’m not entirely sold on the likes of Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, and Caleb Martin all tallying 15+ points in back-to-back games.

I believe Boston’s defense will lock things down and keep the Heat at bay, setting up the point total to finish lower than 215.