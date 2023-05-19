Best Heat player prop bets to consider for Friday’s Game 2 vs. Celtics

After the Miami Heat stole Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will look to tie the series as they host Game 2 Friday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. from the TD Garden in Boston, and the matchup will air on TNT.

Keep in mind that the Heat will face a desperate Celtics team in Game 2, so let’s look at some of the player prop bets worth considering for Miami.

Jimmy Butler under 28.5 points (-120)

Butler led all scorers with a 35-point performance in Game 1, but it’s clear that Miami will go only as far as its franchise superstar. After James Harden torched the Celtics for 45 points in Game 1 of the semifinals, Boston responded by limiting him to 12 points on 2-14 shooting.

While Butler shouldn’t put together a similarly atrocious performance, I do think the Celtics will contain him and hold him under his points total.

Bam Adebayo under 8.5 rebounds (+115)

Adebayo is averaging 9.2 RPG this postseason but finished with eight rebounds in the Heat’s Game 1 victory. It’s no secret that the Celtics will play with sheer desperation Friday night in order to avoid a 2-0 hole heading to South Beach, so I expect the likes of Al Horford and Robert Williams to give extra effort on hustle plays and second chance opportunities. Adebayo is Miami’s leading rebounder, but I feel he’ll hit the under on boards tonight.

Max Strus over 2.5 3-pointers (-140)

Strus is averaging 2.3 made threes per game in the postseason and hit three deep shots in Wednesday’s Game 1 victory. I fully expect Boston to play with more defensive intensity, in particular against the Heat’s role players. While I don’t think Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, or Caleb Martin will get hot from deep in back-to-back games, I’m keeping my faith in Strus to be efficient once again.

Miami’s sharpshooter is also averaging three made triples per game over his last five contests so if Butler is forced to be more of a playmaker in Game 2, I like the chances of Strus being the recipient of some additional looks from deep.