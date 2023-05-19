Best Celtics player prop bets to consider for Friday’s Game 2 vs. Heat

It’s arguably a must-win game for the Boston Celtics on Friday night after the Miami Heat stole Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. from the TD Garden in Boston. The game will air on TNT.

With a Celtics team expected to play with more aggression, a handful of big performances could be on display. With that in mind, let’s run through some of the best player props to consider for Boston with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 29.5 points (-115)

Tatum led all Boston scorers with 30 points in Game 1 but shot a relatively quiet 9-17 from the floor. In reality, his perfect night from the charity stripe (11-11) contributed greatly to his scoring total. That should change in Game 2, where I expect Tatum to be more aggressive in an effort to tie the series.

He’s averaging 28.3 points per game through these playoffs and should be motivated to match the level of play on display from Jimmy Butler, who finished with a game-high 35 points in Game 1. Take the over for Tatum.

Robert Williams over 7.5 rebounds (+100)

Williams finished with seven boards in Wednesday's Game 1 loss, though he’s flashed his ability to absolutely dominate the glass earlier in the postseason. Back in Game 4 of the first round against the Atlanta Hawks, the Texas A&M product totaled 15 rebounds in a win, and Boston will likely need that same level of effort in order to tie the series before it shifts to Miami.

Jaylen Brown over 2.5 3-pointers (+105)

Brown went 1-6 from downtown in the Celtics’ Game 1 loss, but I highly doubt he’ll put up back-to-back porous performances from deep. He’s averaging 2.4 made three-pointers throughout this postseason and when the Celtics bounced back to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in a similar Game 2 scenario in the previous series, it was Brown that finished with a game-high 25 points for Boston. He went 3-6 from deep in that game, and I think he goes over this line Friday.