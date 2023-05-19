Best player prop specials to consider for Heat vs. Celtics Game 2

Game 2 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston. The Heat took Game 1 on Wednesday and jacked homecourt advantage from Boston. We’ll see if the Celtics can strike back before the series heads to Florida.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering player prop specials with a combinations featuring players from both teams in the same bet. Here’s a look at our favorite player prop specials for Game 2.

Bam Adebayo and Jayson Tatum 20+ combined rebounds (+135)

Adebayo has averaged 9.1 rebounds throughout the postseason and brought down eight during the Heat’s Game 1 victory on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tatum is always a threat to cross double-digit rebounds and has done it nine times so far this postseason. These two combining for at least 20 boards seems like an easy prop to bank for tonight.

Jimmy Butler and Jaylen Brown 60+ combined points (+240)

Butler put up 35 points in Game 1 and by sheer will, I’d expect a similar performance from him tonight. Meanwhile, Brown is overdue for a 30+ point performance himself and could’ve achieved that on Wednesday had he shot better from three. While most are looking for Tatum to go nuclear from the field again, this feels like a game where Brown steps up big offensively for the Celtics. I think Butler and Brown clear this prop easily tonight.

Jaylen Brown and Max Strus 8+ combined 3-pointers made (+450)

A big offensive day from Brown means him being effective from downtown and draining at least four threes throughout the evening. That leaves four for Strus, who has been shooting 48.5% from three throughout the playoffs and is capable of getting hot at any time. Bank this prop.