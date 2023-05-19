Best Same Game Parlays to consider for Heat vs. Celtics Game 2

Game 2 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics will take place tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston. The Heat took Game 1 on Wednesday and jacked homecourt advantage from Boston. We’ll see if the Celtics can strike back before the series heads to south Florida.

Same Game Parlays are a great way for bettors to combine outcomes within the same contest for stronger odds and bigger payouts. Here’s our favorite Same Game Parlays for Game 2 between the Heat and Celtics, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

SGP 1 (+425)

Legs: Heat +9, Over 215.5, Celtics moneyline

Miami has had only one game this postseason where it has lost by double digits and has proven that it will be competitive in any environment. I do think that Boston ultimately survives at home here as it has shown its resiliency after losses this postseason. Both teams produced pretty good offensive numbers in Game 1 and I’d anticipate the over once again hitting in this one.

SGP 2 (+1200)

Legs: Max Strus 4+ threes, Jaylen Brown 4+ threes, Jayson Tatum over 4.5 assists

A big offensive day from Brown means him being effective from downtown and draining at least four threes throughout the evening. On Miami’s side, Strus is shooting 48.5% from downtown this postseason and is more than capable of getting hot and draining at least four of his own. Meanwhile, Tatum had just a single assist in the Celtics’ loss during Game 1 on Wednesday and he should get back to distributing the ball effectively tonight.

SGP 3 (+1300)

Legs: Jaylen Brown over 25.5 points, Jayson Tatum under 29.5 points, Jimmy Butler over 29.5 points, Bam Adebayo over 9.5 rebounds

We’re going big on this SGP with multiple things taking place. Brown has not had a 30+ point performance since Game 6 of their first-round series against Atlanta and I think that he’ll handle the offensive load over Tatum in this one. On Miami’s side, Butler should be able to put up a similar performance as his 35-point effort in Game 1 while Adebayo is always capable of bringing down double-digit boards.