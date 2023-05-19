How to watch Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 on TV and via live stream

The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals is shaping up to be a tightly contested series as the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat in Game 2 Friday night. The Celtics aim to defend homecourt in a must-win matchup, while the Heat will look to keep the momentum rolling following a Game 1 win.

With six different players scoring in double digits, it came as no surprise that the Heat stole Game 1 with a 123-116 win on the road. Miami now holds homecourt advantage in the series, with plenty of praise handed to Jimmy Butler (35 points) and Bam Adebayo (20 points).

The Celtics had no answer for the four other players that logged 15 points, and the reality is that the Heat could not miss from beyond the arc either, shooting 51.6 percent from three-point range.

While Miami had the hot hand from deep it was the opposite for Boston as it finished 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. The momentum shifted in the third quarter, as the Celtics were outscored 46-25 by the Heat with head coach Joe Mazzulla questionably not calling a single timeout to try and stop the bleeding.

Despite the loss, the Celtics will be quick to remember that their last series against the Philadelphia 76ers began similarly with a Game 1 loss at home, only for Boston to rally and advance after seven games.

Heat vs. Celtics TV info

Date: Friday, May 19

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.