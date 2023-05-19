What channel is Heat vs. Celtics Game 2 on and what time does it start?

After a thrilling upset victory in the series opener, the Miami Heat will look to keep the momentum rolling as they face the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Though homecourt advantage has shifted in Miami’s favor, the Celtics will look to even the series at 1-1 before the setting shifts to South Beach for Games 3 and 4.

While much praise has been given, and rightfully so, for Jimmy Butler’s game-high 35-point performance, you’d be remiss not to highlight the impact his supporting cast had in the Game 1 victory. Bam Adebayo chipped in with 20 points and eight rebounds, while four other players (Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and Kyle Lowry) logged 15 points each.

Achieving this feat on the road in a hostile environment is just as noteworthy, and sets up the Heat nicely heading into Game 2 Friday night.

Jayson Tatum (30 points) led the way for Boston in Game 1, and the Celtics star received solid contributions from the rest of the roster. Jaylen Brown pitched in with 22 points while reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon tallied 19 points off the bench, but a drastic third-quarter blowout proved costly for Boston.

The Heat outscored the Celtics 46-25 in the third quarter alone, with head coach Joe Mazzulla taking no timeouts to stop the bleeding in that timespan. Given that the Celtics starters were unable to figure things out, eyes will surely be on Mazzulla’s game management heading into Game 2.

Heat vs. Celtics Game 2

Date: Friday, May 19

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: WatchTNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.