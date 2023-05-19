What is the next Formula 1 race after Emilia Romagna Grand Prix postponement?

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was sadly postponed due to flooding in the area. That leaves the Monaco Grand Prix as the next race on the F1 calendar, as it is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.

Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo will be the site of this race, and this is a fascinating street course that will consist of 78 laps with a length of 3.34 km (2.07 mi) per lap. Practice will take place on Friday with qualifying on Saturday prior to the main event on Sunday.

Sergio Perez of Red Bull Racing won the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, and his teammate Max Verstappen emerged victorious in the 2021 version of this race. Verstappen finished third last year while Carlos Sainz Jr. was second. The fastest lap of the 2022 race went to Lando Norris at 1:14.693. Charles Leclerc started in pole position last year but finished fourth.

Due to the recent postponement in Italy, the last F1 race was the Miami Grand Prix, which took place on May 7, 2023. Perez won that race with Verstappen finishing second and Fernando Alonso in third. Those three names are currently at the top of the 2023 Driver Standings heading into the Monaco Grand Prix, as Verstappen sits in first with 119 points. Perez narrowed the gap with 105 points after Miami, and Alonso has 75 points.

DraftKings Sportsbook gives Verstappen the best odds (-150) to win the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix followed by Perez with +285 odds. Then we start getting into the longer shots with Leclerc at +750, Alonso at +850, and Lewis Hamilton at +2200.