Black-Eyed Susan Stakes latest track odds

We make some picks for the fillies race at Pimlico, factoring in the prize pools as they currently stand.

Updated
Black Eyed Susan Stakes contender Faiza trains Wednesday morning at Pimlico Race Track. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the latest odds for the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, set for a post time of 5:44 p.m. ET. You can watch the Grade II Stakes race for three-year-old fillies on the Peacock streaming network.

Here are the latest odds, morning line odds, and connections for the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes from Pimlico on May 19:

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Field

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Latest Odds Morning Line Odds
1 Sacred Wish George Weaver John Velazquez 9-1 10-1
2 Pate Michael Maker Jeiron Barbosa Scratch 20-1
3 Hoosier Philly Thomas Amoss Edgar Morales 5-1 10-1
4 Merlazza Brad Cox Florent Geroux 6-1 6-1
5 Frosty O Toole Todd Pletcher Joel Rosario Scratch 15-1
6 Miracle Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. Scratch 10-1
7 Comparative Brad Cox Luis Saez 17-1 12-1
8 Balpool Rob Atras Manuel Franco 17-1 8-1
9 Faiza Bob Baffert Flavien Prat 1-2 7-5
10 Taxed Randy Morse Rafael Bejarano 13-1 15-1
11 Cats Inthe Timber Brittany Russell Jevian Toledo 50-1 30-1
12 Towhead Michael Maker Tyler Gaffalione 45-1 20-1

