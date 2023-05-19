Black-Eyed Susan Stakes latest track odds

Here are the latest odds for the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, set for a post time of 5:44 p.m. ET. You can watch the Grade II Stakes race for three-year-old fillies on the Peacock streaming network.
Here are the latest odds, morning line odds, and connections for the 2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes from Pimlico on May 19:
2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Field
|Post Position
|Horse
|Trainer
|Jockey
|Latest Odds
|Morning Line Odds
|1
|Sacred Wish
|George Weaver
|John Velazquez
|9-1
|10-1
|Scratch
|3
|Hoosier Philly
|Thomas Amoss
|Edgar Morales
|5-1
|10-1
|4
|Merlazza
|Brad Cox
|Florent Geroux
|6-1
|6-1
|Scratch
|Scratch
|7
|Comparative
|Brad Cox
|Luis Saez
|17-1
|12-1
|8
|Balpool
|Rob Atras
|Manuel Franco
|17-1
|8-1
|9
|Faiza
|Bob Baffert
|Flavien Prat
|1-2
|7-5
|10
|Taxed
|Randy Morse
|Rafael Bejarano
|13-1
|15-1
|11
|Cats Inthe Timber
|Brittany Russell
|Jevian Toledo
|50-1
|30-1
|12
|Towhead
|Michael Maker
|Tyler Gaffalione
|45-1
|20-1