How to watch Stars vs. Golden Knights in Game 1 of Western Conference Final in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN and ESPN+ will air Friday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 in the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 8:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dallas enters the West final coming off a grueling seven-game series with the Seattle Kraken. Up late in Game 7, a Wyatt Johnston goal in the third period effectively shut the door and allowed for the Stars to clinch the series with a 2-1 victory. This is Dallas’ first conference final appearance since 2019.

Vegas heads into this series fresh off of taking out the Edmonton Oilers in six games. Down 2-1 in Game 6, the Golden Knights piled on three goals in the second period and eventually came away with a 5-2 victory to advance. This is already Vegas’ fourth conference finals appearance in six years of its existence.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Golden Knights live stream

Date: Friday, May 19

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.