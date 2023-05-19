 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, May 19

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Friday, May 19

By Chris Landers
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Chase Field. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

We survived a six-game slate on Thursday and now get a full 15-game buffet on Friday, May 19, full of plenty of juicy starting pitching matchups for fantasy baseball. As always, we’re here to rank every starter on the slate and provide streaming recommendations.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, May 19

Pitchers to stream

James Paxton, Boston Red Sox — Big Maple looked like his old self in his season debut last week, pumping mid-90s heaters en route to nine strikeouts over five solid innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. The lefty threw 87 pitches in that one and should be fully stretched out, making him a solid bet to go five or six frames again in a matchup with a San Diego Padres offense that’s still struggling to find itself. (Not to mention Petco Park is far friendlier to pitchers than Fenway.)

Brandon Bielak, Houston Astros — Bielak is only in Houston’s rotation due to injuries to Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy and Lance McCullers Jr., but a matchup at home against the Oakland Athletics should mean plenty of run support and a shot at returning five innings and a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, May 19.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/19

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shane McClanahan vs. Brewers
2 Zac Gallen @ Pirates
3 Sandy Alcantara @ Giants
4 Joe Ryan @ Angels
5 Bryce Miller @ Braves
Strong plays
6 Martin Perez vs. Rockies
7 Marcus Stroman @ Phillies
8 Reid Detmers vs. Twins
9 James Paxton @ Padres
10 Anthony DeSclafani vs. Marlins
11 Blake Snell vs. Red Sox
12 Tony Gonsolin @ Cardinals
13 Bryce Elder vs. Mariners
Questionable
14 Brandon Bielak vs. Athletics
15 Johan Oviedo vs. Diamondbacks
16 Yusei Kikuchi vs. Orioles
17 Cal Quantrill @ Mets
18 Michael Kopech vs. Royals
19 Jake Irvin vs. Tigers
20 Ranger Suarez vs. Cubs
Don't do it
21 Zack Greinke @ White Sox
22 Carlos Carrasco vs. Guardians
23 Matthew Boyd @ Nationals
24 Kyle Gibson @ Blue Jays
25 Steven Matz vs. Dodgers
26 Adrian Houser @ Rays
27 Clarke Schmidt @ Reds
28 Ken Waldichuk @ Astros
29 Ben Lively vs. Yankees
30 Karl Kauffmann @ Rangers

More From DraftKings Nation