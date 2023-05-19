Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, May 19

We survived a six-game slate on Thursday and now get a full 15-game buffet on Friday, May 19, full of plenty of juicy starting pitching matchups for fantasy baseball. As always, we’re here to rank every starter on the slate and provide streaming recommendations.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, May 19

Pitchers to stream

James Paxton, Boston Red Sox — Big Maple looked like his old self in his season debut last week, pumping mid-90s heaters en route to nine strikeouts over five solid innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. The lefty threw 87 pitches in that one and should be fully stretched out, making him a solid bet to go five or six frames again in a matchup with a San Diego Padres offense that’s still struggling to find itself. (Not to mention Petco Park is far friendlier to pitchers than Fenway.)

Brandon Bielak, Houston Astros — Bielak is only in Houston’s rotation due to injuries to Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy and Lance McCullers Jr., but a matchup at home against the Oakland Athletics should mean plenty of run support and a shot at returning five innings and a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, May 19.