What time does Game 1 of Stars vs. Golden Knights in Western Conference Final start?

The NHL’s Western Conference Finals will begin on Friday, May 19. The Dallas Stars go on the road to take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The puck will drop at 8:30 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the game airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Stars finished the regular season with a 47-21-14 record and in second place in the Central Division in the Western Conference. Dallas advanced over the Minnesota Wild 4-2 in the first round of the playoffs. They then had a tight series with the Seattle Kraken in the second round but advanced in seven games.

The Golden Knights are back in the Conference Finals for the fourth time in their six-year history. They won the Pacific Division with a 51-22-9 regular season record. Las Vegas rolled to 4-1 series win over the Winnipeg Jets in the first round and followed it up with a 4-2 series victory over the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 1

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch ESPN, ESPN+

Odds: Golden Knights -125, Stars +105