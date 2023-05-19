MLB lineups for Friday, May 19: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Altuve return

After a light, six-game slate on Thursday, MLB is back with a full night of baseball on Friday, May 19, There are plenty of injury situations to monitor around the league, from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s knee to Manny Machado’s hand to Jose Altuve’s season debut, and our daily lineup report will keep you up to date on who’s starting and sitting so you can set your lineups with confidence.

MLB starting lineups: Friday, May 19

Ketel Marte returns at second base with Pavin Smith at DH and Dominic Fletcher continuing to hold down center field.

Andrew McCutchen slides up into the leadoff spot with Jack Suwinski starting in center and batting third. Ji-Hwan Bae means second while Josh Palacios takes right as Connor Joe and Rodolfo Castro sit.

Jake Bauers gets a shot at the leadoff spot with Willie Calhoun serving as the DH and Oswaldo Cabrera at third.

Matt McLain is back at short and will bat second tonight, with Henry Ramos serving as the DH and Jose Barrero manning center with TJ Friedl still out.

Owen Miller leads off again with a lefty on the hill, as Christian Yelich returns from his back injury and Darin Ruf serves as the DH. Mike Brosseau will get a start at first as Rowdy Tellez sits again.

Josh Lowe leads off for the second day in a row while Wander Franco returns to the lineup at short. Still no Yandy Diaz, though, with Luke Raley at first, Taylor Walls at third and Harold Ramirez at DH.

Zack McKinstry will lead off and start at third with Andy Ibanez at second, Nick Maton at DH and Akil Baddoo in left.

The red-hot Lane Thomas leads off against a lefty while Joey Meneses returns from the paternity list at DH and Stone Garrett gets a start in left.

A big shake-up for the slumping Cubs, as Nico Hoerner returns atop the lineup while Cody Bellinger goes on the IL and Eric Hosmer gets designated for assignment. Trey Mancini will get the start at first with Christopher Morel in center while Matt Mervis sits.

Business as usual for Philly, with Edmundo Sosa getting a start at third while Alec Bohm slides over to first.

Anthony Santander will serve as the DH as Ryan McKenna gets a start in right against a lefty, Joey Ortiz takes third and Gunnar Henderson sits.

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is back after missing a few days with a knee injury. He’ll DH tonight, with Brandon Belt at first and Kevin Kiermaier returning in center.

Vladdy and KK return to the lineup



Jose Ramirez returns from the bereavement list while Josh Naylor will serve as the DH as he battles a leg injury.

Pitchforks down, Mets fans, Mark Vientos is in the lineup tonight. He’ll serve as the DH with Brett Baty at third, Starling Marte back in right and Francisco Alvarez behind the dish.

Same old same old for Seattle, with J.P. Crawford leading off, Taylor Trammell at DH and Jose Caballero at second.

Eddie Rosario gets a start in left with the red-hot Marcell Ozuna at DH and Orlando Arcia at short.

Charlie Blackmon will lead off and serve as the DH with Ryan McMahon at third, Michael Toglia at first and Ezequiel Tovar at short. Randal Grichuk starts in left as Jurickson Profar sits.

Corey Seager returns to shortstop after serving as the DH this week, with Robbie Grossman in left and Ezequiel Duran as the DH tonight.

Ryan Noda starts at first with Shea Langeliers behind the plate and JJ Bleday in left.

Welcome back, Jose Altuve. The All-Star second baseman will lead off in his season debut tonight, with Yordan Alvarez at DH and Corey Julks in center. Mauricio Dubon and Chas McCormick will both sit.

Yoan Moncada will start at third with Jake Burger at DH, Gavin Sheets in right and Romy Gonzalez at second as Elvis Andrus and Yasmani Grandal sit.

No Max Muncy tonight for L.A. against a lefty, as Chris Taylor will play third, J.D. Martinez serves as the DH and Trayce Thompson gets the nod in left.

