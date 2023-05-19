Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, May 19

After a light travel day yesterday, there is a full MLB schedule for Friday, May 19. Most teams are beginning or continuing their weekend series, so there are tons of options for your DFS lineups at DraftKings. With so many players to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s games.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, May 19

Steven Kwan ($4,500)

Andres Gimenez ($4,300)

Amed Rosario ($3,800)

Josh Bell ($3,000)

The Guardians will be without Jose Ramirez against former teammate Carlos Carrasco. The veteran pitcher has missed a month with an elbow injury and wasn’t pitching very well before that. If the time away from the field is all he needed to get his stuff back, Cleveland could struggle, but I’m betting they end up being a worthwhile, cheaper team stack.

The Mets are -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Yordan Alvarez ($6,000)

Kyle Tucker ($5,400)

Jeremy Pena ($4,900)

Alex Bregman ($4,400)

This quartet of players combined to go 8-for-19 in their last game, even with Alvarez going 0-for-5. The lefty slugger is still batting .287 on the year, and all four have upside against Athletics starter Ken Waldichuk who has struggled mightily to begin the season.

The Astros are the -250 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are the +210 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Mookie Betts ($5,600)

Will Smith ($5,300)

Max Muncy ($5,100)

Freddie Freeman ($5,000)

The Dodgers found themselves on the wrong side of a 16-8 game to open the series Thursday night against the Cardinals. They return on Friday with a better matchup against Steven Matz, who enters with an 0-4 record and a 5.62 ERA.

The Dodgers are road moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -125. The Cardinals are the +105 home underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.