Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Padres on Friday, May 19

The Boston Red Sox (24-20) hit the road for a three-game series with the San Diego Padres (20-24) starting on Friday, May 19. First pitch from PetCo Park in San Diego, California is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Boston will start James Paxton (0-0, 3.60), while San Diego counters with Blake Snell (1-5, 4.61) in a battle of southpaws.

The Padres are the -145 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Red Sox enter as the +125 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Red Sox-Padres picks: Friday, May 19

Injury report

Red Sox

Day to day: OF Alex Verdugo (groin)

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), RP John Schreiber (lat), 2B Christian Arroyo (hamstring), SS Yu Chang (wrist)

Padres

Day to Day: 3B Manny Machado (hand)

Out: SP Seth Lugo (calf), OF Jose Azocar (elbow)

Starting pitchers

James Paxton vs. Blake Snell

Paxton will be making his second appearance of the season. He has struggled with injuries the last few years but is now healthy and hoping trying to build some consistency on the mound, and the big lefty looked great in his Boston debut last weekend. Paxton threw five innings in his first start back and allowed two earned on four hits, walking one and striking out nine.

Snell has struggled on the mound so far this year. He will be making his ninth start, and San Diego has only won one of those so far. Snell is coming off back-to-back outings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, going six innings with two runs allowed on four hits while striking out and walking four in the most recent of those.

Over/Under pick

Snell has yet to allow fewer than two earned runs in a start this season, and Paxton looked shaky his first time back on the mound. The Red Sox have seen plenty of runs scored in their recent games, with double-digit run totals in five of their last six. The Padres have seen low-scoring games during their recent struggles. I think Boston, despite its injuries, does enough to help this one hit the over.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

This pitching matchup makes it tough to predict a winner. Snell on the mound doesn’t bode well for San Diego, but Paxton is just making his third start over the last three seasons. Boston is riding a two-game win streak, while the Padres have lost two in a row and six of their last seven. It could be a close game, but I think the Red Sox prevail.

Pick: Red Sox