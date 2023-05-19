Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Angels on Friday, May 19

The Minnesota Twins (24-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (23-22) will begin a three-game series on Friday, May 19. First pitch from Angel Stadium is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.16 ERA) takes the mound for Minnesota, while Los Angeles counters with the lefty Reid Detmers (0-3, 4.89 ERA).

The Twins are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Twins-Angels picks: Friday, May 19

Injury report

Twins

Day to day: OF Joey Gallo (leg), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring)

Out: SP Kenta Maeda (triceps), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), OF Max Kepler (leg), OF Nick Gordon (shin)

Angels

Out: RP Aaron Loup (hamstring), C Max Stassi (hip), 1B Jared Walsh (head), 3B Anthony Rendon (groin)

Starting pitchers

Joe Ryan vs. Reid Detmers

Ryan will be making his ninth start of the season. Through three appearances in May, he has only allowed two earned runs in 18 innings of work. Most recently, Ryan pitched six shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four hits and striking out 10 while walking one.

The southpaw Detmers will be taking the mound for the eighth time this season. He has struggled on the mound but has also suffered from a lack of run support from an inconsistent lineup. Detmers pitched five innings and allowed two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three. He didn’t factor into the decision, and LA ended up losing 8-6.

Over/Under pick

Twins games have been nothing short of exciting at the plate lately. They have seen at least six combined runs in nine straight games and at least 10 in four of their last five. The Angels have struggled at the plate, and their pitching staff has been giving up runs aplenty.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Ryan has been dominant for Minnesota this season. With Detmers’ struggles on the mound, the Twins should be able to pull off a series-opening victory.

Pick: Twins