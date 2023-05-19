Picks, predictions for Guardians vs. Mets on Friday, May 19

The Cleveland Guardians (20-23) will hit the road for a three-game series with the New York Mets (22-23) starting on Friday, May 19. The game will get started at 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field in Queens, New York. Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.97 ERA) goes for Cleveland while Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 8.56) returns from the IL for the Mets.

New York is the -150 moneyline favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Guardians +130 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.5.

Guardians-Mets picks: Friday, May 19

Injury report

Guardians

Day to day: 1B Josh Naylor (leg)

Out: SP Aaron Civale (oblique), SP Triston McKenzie (shoulder), SP Cody Morris (shoulder)

Mets

Out: RP Jimmy Yacabonis (quadriceps), C Tomas Nido (eye), RP Edwin Uceta (ankle), SP Carlos Carrasco (elbow), OF Tim Locastro (back), C Omar Narvaez (calf), SP Elieser Hernandez (shoulder), RP Edwin Diaz (knee), RP Sam Coonrod (lat), RP Bryce Montes de Oca (elbow), SP Jose Quintana (ribs), RP Stephen Ridings (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Cal Quantrill vs. Carlos Carrasco

Quantrill will make his ninth start of the season, and the Guardians won each of his last three appearances. He’s coming off an outing where he allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts over six innings in an 8-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels last weekend.

Carrasco will return to the mound on Friday night after a stint on the injured list with elbow discomfort. He made three starts before hitting the shelf with plenty of struggles, allowing 13 runs over 13.2 innings of work.

Over/Under pick

Neither pitcher has been all that impressive this season, but the offenses have each had their struggles recently at the plate. Cleveland will enter Friday night’s contest 29th in runs per game (3.5), and New York is 23rd in that stat (4.2).

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

It’s tough to know how Carrasco will perform after more than a month in between starts, but Quantrill has a proven track record over the last few seasons. He’s a consistent MLB starter, and you can feel confident in putting your money on him on Friday night.

Pick: Guardians