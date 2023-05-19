Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Phillies on Friday, May 19

The slumping Chicago Cubs (19-24) will remain on the road for a three-game weekend set with the Philadelphia Phillies (20-23) starting on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.24 ERA) looks to get Chicago back on track, while Ranger Suarez (0-0, 6.75 ERA) makes his second start of the season for Philly.

The Phillies are -125 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Cubs +105 underdogs with the over/under set at nine.

Cubs-Phillies picks: Friday, May 19

Injury report

Cubs

Day to day: OF Cody Bellinger (knee)

Out: RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), 2B Nico Hoerner (hamstring), SP Adrian Sampson (knee), SP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow), RP Codi Heuer (elbow)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (knee), 1B Darick Hall (thumb), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), C Rafael Marchan (wrist), SP Noah Song (back)

Starting pitchers

Marcus Stroman vs. Ranger Suarez

Stroman will make his 10th start of the 2023 season, and while it’s been a career year for the righty overall, he’s coming off a blowup outing in his last appearance. Over the weekend, he allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Suarez started the season on the injured list and will hit the mound for the second time this spring. In his 2023 debut, the lefty sinkerballer allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings in a win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Over/Under pick

The Cubs could have some success in this matchup, and they have done a great job in getting traffic on the base paths this season. Chicago ranks third in the league in on-base percentage (.340), and there’s a good chance this total will hit double digits.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

It’s tough to know what to expect out of Suarez as he continues to knock the rust off, but Stroman has thrown pretty well this season. He’s allowed fewer than three runs in seven of nine starts this year, so you can have confidence backing him with plus odds.

Pick: Cubs