Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Rays on Friday, May 19

Division leaders square off as the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) host a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) starting on Friday, May 19. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Adrian Houser (0-0, 5.19 ERA) will make his third start of the year for the Brew Crew, while Cy Young candidate Shane McClanahan (7-0, 2.34) gets the ball for Tampa.

The Rays are -240 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Brewers +200 underdogs with the over/under set at 7.5.

Brewers-Rays picks: Friday, May 19

Injury report

Brewers

Day to day: OF Christian Yelich (back)

Out: SP Wade Miley (lat), RP Matt Bush (shoulder), OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), SS Luis Urias (hamstring), RP Jason Alexander (shoulder), SP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), RP Justin Wilson (elbow)

Rays

Day to day: 1B/3B Yandy Diaz (groin)

Out: SP Drew Rasmussen (forearm), RP Garrett Cleavinger (knee), RP Jeffrey Springs (elbow), SP Tyler Glasnow (oblique), RP Shawn Armstrong (neck), SP Shane Baz (elbow), RP Andrew Kittredge (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Adrian Houser vs. Shane McClanahan

Houser started the season on the injured list and will be making his third start of the season. The sinkerballer has allowed five runs on 15 hits over 8.2 innings of work heading into Friday night’s matchup.

Shane McClanahan (7-0, 2.34 ERA) is looking like his dominant self heading into start No. 10. The Rays had won his first eight starts until last weekend, when he allowed four runs over four innings in a loss to the New York Yankees.

Over/Under pick

The Rays rank No. 1 in the Majors in OPS (.853), and they’re at or near the top in just about every major statistical category offensively. Until yesterday’s performance in a 3-2 loss, Tampa Bay had scored seven runs in four straight matchups — a streak that Houser seems unlikely to break.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Betting against the Rays with McClanahan on the mound is a poor choice in general, and Houser hasn’t done enough with a small sample size this season to have much confidence in the Brewers on Friday night. The Rays have lost four of their last six games, but they should get back on track.

Pick: Rays