Pick on the Moneyline for Cubs-Phillies on May 19

The Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies both enter this series having been swept in the previous series and in need of a win on Friday in Philadelphia in need of a win to stop the bleeding.

Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies (-130, 8.5)

The Cubs look to Marcus Stroman to continue his road success, who in 17 road starts the past two seasons has a 2.36 ERA with 0.7 home runs per nine innings allowed.

The Cubs offense behind Stroman leads the National League in both on-base percentage and batting average with a pitch to contact starter in Ranger Suarez making the start for the Phillies.

Suarez made his season debut a week ago on the road against the Colorado Rockies, giving up seven hits and three runs in four innings and is coming off of a 2022 season in which he had 7.5 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings to go with a 3.65 ERA.

Along with an ability to get on base, the Cubs have good power numbers on the road, ranking sixth among MLB teams in home runs per game away from home while the Phillies tied for 19th in home runs per game.

Neither bullpen behind these starters has had a good start to 2023 with the Phillies 21st in bullpen ERA and the Cubs 25th in this category with the Phillies also currently without closer Jose Alvarado, who’s on the injured list.

The Cubs rough start includes a record of 2-9 in one-run games this season, usually with the bullpen being unable to pull out a close game.

With Stroman having allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his nine starts this season and the lineup facing a a starter in Suarez that pitches to contact, the Cubs will snap out of their funk with a win on Friday.

The Play: Cubs +110