WNBA Best Bets: WNBA Picks and Futures on DraftKings Sportsbook for May 19

Before we get into the bets, a sport like WNBA requires setting the table a little bit. What do we need to know before we dive into these markets? The title is essentially a two-horse race. The already loaded Las Vegas Aces added a legend in Candace Parker, while the New York Liberty loaded up with multiple former MVPs. Both teams are priced at +130 to win it all on DraftKings Sportsbook, with the next closest price being +1400 on the Washington Mystics.

We also have additional games to factor in with these win totals. I’m on a couple of overs, but remember, this is no longer a 36-game schedule. WNBA teams will now play 40 regular season games.

Let’s dive into the plays.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

WNBA Win Totals

Sabrina Ionescu was already in place as a tremendous talent on the Liberty roster, but now they’ve surrounded her with a bunch of talent with size. Breanna Stewart has essentially averaged a 20-9-3 line as a terrific shot blocker over her six-year career in Seattle, and will pair with Jonquel Jones — a fantastic rebounder from the Sun that has the ability to score as well. The Liberty round out the roster with plenty of role plays, and are loaded with stars in their prime that are motivated to win. While the Aces have a win total set at 29.5 as well, they are also coming off winning a title. I like the hunger of this Liberty team to drive them all season, likely finishing with the top record in the WNBA at 30-plus wins.

The initial reactor to the Sun was a bit too negative with the departure of Jones. Yes, it will hurt the team, but this is still a pretty solid roster. Alyssa Thomas will now get her chance to thrive as a superstar, and the deep bench will help fill out the rest of the lost production. The Sun have the luxury of having Brionna Jones, who was a bench piece and will now start. She averaged nearly 14 points per game in just 25 minutes as a reserve last year, so look for her impact to grow with more run.

Friday WNBA Games

Playing these smaller with a lot of unknowns when entering a season, but a couple of short favorites jump out to me on the Friday card.

I’m high on the Liberty for obvious reasons, and the market still may be catching up on how good they are. It’s a tough road game to start the season, opening up on the road against the Mystics, who still have a superstar in Elena Delle Donne. Injuries have plagued her over recent years, but she’s expected to be healthy to start the season. That said, I’ll trust the Liberty to get their season going with a win. I think they feel they have a lot to prove, and that extra motivation will drive them to be sharp early.

