Odds for James Harden’s next team as 76ers G enters offseason with player option

The Philadelphia 76ers once again exited the NBA playoffs in the conference semifinals, which has already caused some change within the franchise. Head coach Doc Rivers is out, and guard James Harden might follow. The 76ers star has a player option for next year, and he’s set to enter free agency. Here’s a look at the odds for Harden’s next team according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

There has been a lot of noise about Harden wanting to go back to Houston, and the Rockets are rightly listed at +100. The only issue here is Houston is set to be in a deep rebuild, and Harden probably doesn’t want to be a part of that. He also exited the franchise in a messy way, and there’s probably still some bad blood there.

The 76ers are +150 and have some advantages. They are the incumbent team and can give Harden the most guaranteed money. The guard took a discount last offseason to help the team improve the roster, so there’s some goodwill here which the 76ers will probably want to reward. Daryl Morey is a big fan of Harden, and he’s the one making basketball decisions. Harden’s relationship with Rivers was reportedly not the best, and the head coach is now gone. There’s a lot to like here for Harden.

An interesting team climbing up the odds table is the Suns. Phoenix only recently popped up in the rumor mill for Harden, and this would have to be some sort of sign-and-trade deal since the Suns are capped out. They are longshots at +750, but offer a great situation with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Chris Paul would likely be out if Harden comes into the mix in any sign-and-trade deal.

For now, the 76ers seem like the best bet. Harden put up some stinkers in the playoffs, but he also had two masterful showings against the Celtics. Philadelphia probably makes some changes to the roster but does so in a way to complement Harden and Joel Embiid instead of breaking up the duo.