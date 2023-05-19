When will Joey Bart return to the Giants’ lineup this season?

The San Francisco Giants are sending catcher Joey Bart back to the injured list. He was added to the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 18, with a groin strain. Earlier this season, Bart was added to the IL due to a back strain that caused him to miss most of the year's first two weeks. In a corresponding move, the Giants called up C Patrick Bailey to pair with Blake Sabol as the team’s catchers moving forward.

Patrick Bailey is coming up. #SFGiants place Joey Bart (groin strain) and Ross Stripling (low back strain) on the IL in a series of roster moves.



Ryan Walker has a 0.89 ERA at AAA. pic.twitter.com/bjBDbbJOgP — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) May 19, 2023

Bart has played in 26 games this season and is hitting .231. He has five doubles and four RBI with an on-base percentage of .286. Bart does have a -0.1 WAR, but he had been playing better of late and finally looked like the highly touted prospect that the Giants were hoping for.

Sabol has logged the most games behind the plate at 30. He is hitting .280 and slugging .473. Sabol has three doubles and five home runs with 13 RBI. Bailey played his college ball at NC State, and this will be his first time getting to the bigs. He has played in 28 games this season between AA and AAA and hit .276 with three doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI.