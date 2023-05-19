NFL legend Jim Brown passes away at age 87

College and pro football legend Jim Brown passed away at age 87 on Friday afternoon. His wife, Monique Brown, announced the news via her Instagram account. Brown was heralded as one of the greatest running backs in the sport’s history and retired in 1966 as the NFL’s all-time rushing leader.

Legendary RB Jim Brown has passed away, his wife Monique Brown announced. pic.twitter.com/hOZD3W3hjW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2023

Brown’s legend began during his collegiate days at Syracuse, where he excelled in both football and lacrosse. A unanimous All-American in 1956 and infamously snubbed for the Heisman Trophy that same year, Brown would leave Syracuse as the most iconic player in program history. His No. 44 would be passed down to players like Ernie Davis and Floyd Little before eventually being retired by the program.

