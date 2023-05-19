How to Compete for Travelers Championship VIP Packages via Reignmakers PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is introducing three Portfolio Gated Contests for this week’s PGA Championship. Compete in RARE (1) and ELITE (1) Portfolio Gated Contests to win once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experiences with unique requirements for entry.
Winners each receive a VIP experience for two at the Travelers Championship Challenge being held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT on June 22nd-25th.
RARE+ and ELITE+ Contest Prizing
The full VIP package awarded to the top two finishers in the RARE and ELITE contests includes:
- Two Champions Club tickets per winner (Approximately $2,800 value)
- Access to all-inclusive climate controlled Omni Hotel and Resorts venue on 18th green
- $2K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations
- Complimentary in-venue hospitality with full open bar, non-alcoholic beverage and food service including lunch and snacks.
- General parking passes first come first serve.
In addition, contest winners from 3rd to 12th place each win $500 cash.
Important Notes:
- VIP Event Tickets awarded for RARE+ gated contests are for Thursday, June 22nd, and Friday, June 23rd event access.
- VIP Event Tickets awarded for ELITE+ gated contests are for Saturday, June 24th, and Sunday, June 25th event access.
RARE+ Contest Gating
The Rare+ contest requires you to hold at least ten (10) Group 3 or Group 4 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer game cards that are Rare rarity tier or higher (i.e. Rare, Elite, Legendary, or Reignmaker) from the Genesis set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest. For actual contest lineup submission Standard lineup requirements apply (see How to Play).
ELITE+ Contest Gating
The ELITE+ contest requires you to hold at least ten (10) Group 3 or Group 4 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer game cards that are Elite rarity tier or higher (i.e. Elite, Legendary, or Reignmaker) from the Genesis set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest. For actual contest lineup submission Standard lineup requirements apply (see How to Play).
Group 3 and Group 4 Golfer Checklist
Group 3 and Group 4 Checklist
|Golfer
|Group Tier
|Golfer
|Group Tier
|Golfer
|Group Tier
|Golfer
|Group Tier
|Aaron Rai
|Group 3
|Aaron Baddeley
|Group 4
|Adam Long
|Group 3
|Andrew Landry
|Group 4
|Adam Schenk
|Group 3
|Andrew Novak
|Group 4
|Adam Svensson
|Group 3
|Austin Cook
|Group 4
|Beau Hossler
|Group 3
|Austin Eckroat
|Group 4
|Brandon Wu
|Group 3
|Austin Smotherman
|Group 4
|Brendon Todd
|Group 3
|Ben Kohles
|Group 4
|C.T. Pan
|Group 3
|Ben Martin
|Group 4
|Callum Tarren
|Group 3
|Ben Taylor
|Group 4
|Chad Ramey
|Group 3
|Bill Haas
|Group 4
|Chesson Hadley
|Group 3
|Brandon Hagy
|Group 4
|Daniel Berger
|Group 3
|Brandt Snedeker
|Group 4
|David Lipsky
|Group 3
|Brian Gay
|Group 4
|Doug Ghim
|Group 3
|Brian Stuard
|Group 4
|Dylan Frittelli
|Group 3
|Brice Garnett
|Group 4
|Gary Woodland
|Group 3
|Bud Cauley
|Group 4
|Greyson Sigg
|Group 3
|Byeong Hun An
|Group 4
|Hayden Buckley
|Group 3
|Cameron Champ
|Group 4
|James Hahn
|Group 3
|Cameron Percy
|Group 4
|Jason Day
|Group 3
|Camilo Villegas
|Group 4
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Group 3
|Carl Yuan
|Group 4
|Joel Dahmen
|Group 3
|Carson Young
|Group 4
|John Huh
|Group 3
|Charley Hoffman
|Group 4
|Kevin Streelman
|Group 3
|Charlie Wi
|Group 4
|Lanto Griffin
|Group 3
|Chase Seiffert
|Group 4
|Lee Hodges
|Group 3
|D.J. Trahan
|Group 4
|Mark Hubbard
|Group 3
|Danny Willett
|Group 4
|Martin Laird
|Group 3
|David Hearn
|Group 4
|Matthew NeSmith
|Group 3
|David Lingmerth
|Group 4
|Michael Thompson
|Group 3
|Dawie van der Walt
|Group 4
|Nate Lashley
|Group 3
|Doc Redman
|Group 4
|Nick Watney
|Group 3
|Dylan Wu
|Group 4
|Patrick Rodgers
|Group 3
|Eric Cole
|Group 4
|Peter Malnati
|Group 3
|Erik Barnes
|Group 4
|Robert Streb
|Group 3
|Erik van Rooyen
|Group 4
|Russell Knox
|Group 3
|Francesco Molinari
|Group 4
|Ryan Palmer
|Group 3
|Garrick Higgo
|Group 4
|Sam Ryder
|Group 3
|George McNeill
|Group 4
|Scott Piercy
|Group 3
|Grayson Murray
|Group 4
|Stephan Jaeger
|Group 3
|Hank Lebioda
|Group 4
|Tyler Duncan
|Group 3
|Harris English
|Group 4
|Vince Whaley
|Group 3
|Harry Higgs
|Group 4
|Heath Slocum
|Group 4
|Henrik Norlander
|Group 4
|Hunter Mahan
|Group 4
|Jared Wolfe
|Group 4
|Jason Dufner
|Group 4
|Jonas Blixt
|Group 4
|Joseph Bramlett
|Group 4
|Joshua Creel
|Group 4
|Justin Lower
|Group 4
|Justin Suh
|Group 4
|Kelly Kraft
|Group 4
|Kevin Chappell
|Group 4
|Kevin Roy
|Group 4
|Kevin Tway
|Group 4
|Kramer Hickok
|Group 4
|Kyle Stanley
|Group 4
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Group 4
|Luke Donald
|Group 4
|Martin Trainer
|Group 4
|Matt Every
|Group 4
|Matt Wallace
|Group 4
|Matthias Schwab
|Group 4
|Matti Schmid
|Group 4
|Max McGreevy
|Group 4
|Michael Gligic
|Group 4
|Michael Kim
|Group 4
|Mike Weir
|Group 4
|MJ Daffue
|Group 4
|Nick Hardy
|Group 4
|Nick Taylor
|Group 4
|Patton Kizzire
|Group 4
|Paul Barjon
|Group 4
|Quade Cummins
|Group 4
|Rich Beem
|Group 4
|Richard Johnson
|Group 4
|Richy Werenski
|Group 4
|Ricky Barnes
|Group 4
|Robert Garrigus
|Group 4
|Roger Sloan
|Group 4
|Rory Sabbatini
|Group 4
|Ryan Armour
|Group 4
|Ryan Blaum
|Group 4
|Ryan Brehm
|Group 4
|Ryan Moore
|Group 4
|Sang-Moon Bae
|Group 4
|Scott Gutschewski
|Group 4
|Seonghyeon Kim
|Group 4
|Seth Reeves
|Group 4
|Stewart Cink
|Group 4
|Sung Kang
|Group 4
|Taylor Montgomery
|Group 4
|Thomas Detry
|Group 4
|Tiger Woods
|Group 4
|Tim Wilkinson
|Group 4
|Trevor Cone
|Group 4
|Tyler McCumber
|Group 4
|Vaughn Taylor
|Group 4
|Vincent Norrman
|Group 4
|Webb Simpson
|Group 4
|Wesley Bryan
|Group 4
|Will Gordon
|Group 4
|Xinjun Zhang
|Group 4
|Zac Blair
|Group 4
|Zach Johnson
|Group 4
Learn more about the terms and conditions for these portfolio-gated contests below:
ELITE+ T&C HERE
RARE+ T&C HERE
The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.
You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.
*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.
*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.
Additional requirements for accessing:
You must have a verified DraftKings account.
You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policybefore transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.
Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.
Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.
For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!