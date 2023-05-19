How to Compete for Travelers Championship VIP Packages via Reignmakers PGA TOUR Charles Schwab Challenge Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers PGA TOUR is introducing three Portfolio Gated Contests for this week’s PGA Championship. Compete in RARE (1) and ELITE (1) Portfolio Gated Contests to win once-in-a-lifetime VIP Experiences with unique requirements for entry.

Winners each receive a VIP experience for two at the Travelers Championship Challenge being held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT on June 22nd-25th.

RARE+ and ELITE+ Contest Prizing

The full VIP package awarded to the top two finishers in the RARE and ELITE contests includes:

Two Champions Club tickets per winner (Approximately $2,800 value)

Access to all-inclusive climate controlled Omni Hotel and Resorts venue on 18th green

$2K cash credited to DraftKings account for travel and accommodations

Complimentary in-venue hospitality with full open bar, non-alcoholic beverage and food service including lunch and snacks.

General parking passes first come first serve.

In addition, contest winners from 3rd to 12th place each win $500 cash.

Important Notes:

VIP Event Tickets awarded for RARE+ gated contests are for Thursday, June 22nd, and Friday, June 23rd event access.

VIP Event Tickets awarded for ELITE+ gated contests are for Saturday, June 24th, and Sunday, June 25th event access.

RARE+ Contest Gating

The Rare+ contest requires you to hold at least ten (10) Group 3 or Group 4 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer game cards that are Rare rarity tier or higher (i.e. Rare, Elite, Legendary, or Reignmaker) from the Genesis set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest. For actual contest lineup submission Standard lineup requirements apply (see How to Play).

ELITE+ Contest Gating

The ELITE+ contest requires you to hold at least ten (10) Group 3 or Group 4 Reignmakers PGA TOUR golfer game cards that are Elite rarity tier or higher (i.e. Elite, Legendary, or Reignmaker) from the Genesis set in their DraftKings Marketplace portfolio wallet at the time they enter the Contest. For actual contest lineup submission Standard lineup requirements apply (see How to Play).

Group 3 and Group 4 Golfer Checklist

Group 3 and Group 4 Checklist Golfer Group Tier Golfer Group Tier Golfer Group Tier Golfer Group Tier Aaron Rai Group 3 Aaron Baddeley Group 4 Adam Long Group 3 Andrew Landry Group 4 Adam Schenk Group 3 Andrew Novak Group 4 Adam Svensson Group 3 Austin Cook Group 4 Beau Hossler Group 3 Austin Eckroat Group 4 Brandon Wu Group 3 Austin Smotherman Group 4 Brendon Todd Group 3 Ben Kohles Group 4 C.T. Pan Group 3 Ben Martin Group 4 Callum Tarren Group 3 Ben Taylor Group 4 Chad Ramey Group 3 Bill Haas Group 4 Chesson Hadley Group 3 Brandon Hagy Group 4 Daniel Berger Group 3 Brandt Snedeker Group 4 David Lipsky Group 3 Brian Gay Group 4 Doug Ghim Group 3 Brian Stuard Group 4 Dylan Frittelli Group 3 Brice Garnett Group 4 Gary Woodland Group 3 Bud Cauley Group 4 Greyson Sigg Group 3 Byeong Hun An Group 4 Hayden Buckley Group 3 Cameron Champ Group 4 James Hahn Group 3 Cameron Percy Group 4 Jason Day Group 3 Camilo Villegas Group 4 Jhonattan Vegas Group 3 Carl Yuan Group 4 Joel Dahmen Group 3 Carson Young Group 4 John Huh Group 3 Charley Hoffman Group 4 Kevin Streelman Group 3 Charlie Wi Group 4 Lanto Griffin Group 3 Chase Seiffert Group 4 Lee Hodges Group 3 D.J. Trahan Group 4 Mark Hubbard Group 3 Danny Willett Group 4 Martin Laird Group 3 David Hearn Group 4 Matthew NeSmith Group 3 David Lingmerth Group 4 Michael Thompson Group 3 Dawie van der Walt Group 4 Nate Lashley Group 3 Doc Redman Group 4 Nick Watney Group 3 Dylan Wu Group 4 Patrick Rodgers Group 3 Eric Cole Group 4 Peter Malnati Group 3 Erik Barnes Group 4 Robert Streb Group 3 Erik van Rooyen Group 4 Russell Knox Group 3 Francesco Molinari Group 4 Ryan Palmer Group 3 Garrick Higgo Group 4 Sam Ryder Group 3 George McNeill Group 4 Scott Piercy Group 3 Grayson Murray Group 4 Stephan Jaeger Group 3 Hank Lebioda Group 4 Tyler Duncan Group 3 Harris English Group 4 Vince Whaley Group 3 Harry Higgs Group 4 Heath Slocum Group 4 Henrik Norlander Group 4 Hunter Mahan Group 4 Jared Wolfe Group 4 Jason Dufner Group 4 Jonas Blixt Group 4 Joseph Bramlett Group 4 Joshua Creel Group 4 Justin Lower Group 4 Justin Suh Group 4 Kelly Kraft Group 4 Kevin Chappell Group 4 Kevin Roy Group 4 Kevin Tway Group 4 Kramer Hickok Group 4 Kyle Stanley Group 4 Kyle Westmoreland Group 4 Luke Donald Group 4 Martin Trainer Group 4 Matt Every Group 4 Matt Wallace Group 4 Matthias Schwab Group 4 Matti Schmid Group 4 Max McGreevy Group 4 Michael Gligic Group 4 Michael Kim Group 4 Mike Weir Group 4 MJ Daffue Group 4 Nick Hardy Group 4 Nick Taylor Group 4 Patton Kizzire Group 4 Paul Barjon Group 4 Quade Cummins Group 4 Rich Beem Group 4 Richard Johnson Group 4 Richy Werenski Group 4 Ricky Barnes Group 4 Robert Garrigus Group 4 Roger Sloan Group 4 Rory Sabbatini Group 4 Ryan Armour Group 4 Ryan Blaum Group 4 Ryan Brehm Group 4 Ryan Moore Group 4 Sang-Moon Bae Group 4 Scott Gutschewski Group 4 Seonghyeon Kim Group 4 Seth Reeves Group 4 Stewart Cink Group 4 Sung Kang Group 4 Taylor Montgomery Group 4 Thomas Detry Group 4 Tiger Woods Group 4 Tim Wilkinson Group 4 Trevor Cone Group 4 Tyler McCumber Group 4 Vaughn Taylor Group 4 Vincent Norrman Group 4 Webb Simpson Group 4 Wesley Bryan Group 4 Will Gordon Group 4 Xinjun Zhang Group 4 Zac Blair Group 4 Zach Johnson Group 4

Learn more about the terms and conditions for these portfolio-gated contests below:

ELITE+ T&C HERE

RARE+ T&C HERE

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policybefore transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our About page or help center with FAQs!