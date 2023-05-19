When will Cody Bellinger return to the Cubs’ lineup this season?

The Chicago Cubs made several moves on Friday, May 19. One included sending outfielder Cody Bellinger to the injured list, retroactive to May 16, with a left knee contusion. Chicago re-instated 2B Nico Hoerner, Edwin Rios and outfielder Mike Tauchman. With Bellinger sidelined, Christopher Morel or Trey Mancini figure to get the first crack at taking over an outfield spot, with Ian Happ also in the mix for center fielder duties.

Cubs moves:



Nico Hoerner reinstated off IL.



Edwin Ríos recalled from Iowa.



Mike Tauchman selected from Iowa.



Cody Bellinger to IL retro to May 16 with left knee contusion.



Keegan Thompson optioned to Iowa.



Eric Hosmer designated for assignment.

Cody Bellinger injury update

Bellinger is playing in his first season with the Cubs. Prior to getting hurt, he had played in 37 games and was hitting .271 with nine doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 20 RBI. Bellinger has a .337 on-base percentage and is slugging .493 to a 1.5 WAR this year.

The 23-year-old Morel has played in only eight games this season after logging 113 a year ago. He is hitting .371 in limited action, with seven of his 13 hits being for extra bases. Morel has 10 RBI and should be able to see his numbers increase if he gets more of an opportunity with Bellinger out.