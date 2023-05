Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Wells Fargo Championship

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship tees off on Thursday, May 4 from Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, this tournament will bring an all-star field to the east coast to compete for a share of a $20 million purse.

The field includes 2022 Wells Fargo winner Max Homa, three-time Wells Fargo champion Rory McIlroy, last week’s Mexico Open winner Tony Finau, and plenty more top-ranked golfers. Notably, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler will miss this event.

McIlroy enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +750. The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship on Thursday.