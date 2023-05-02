Outright winner picks for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship tees off this week from Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The elevated event will run from Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 7 and will feature a field comprised of many of the world’s top-ranked golfers.

Here are our top picks to win it all. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Max Homa +250

Homa has won this tournament twice in the past four years — once at Quail Hollow in 2019, and once in 2022 at TPC Potomac. Homa has posted six top-15 finishes in 2023, including a win at the Farmers Open. He has struggled in his recent appearances, missing two cuts in a row, but returns to a comfortable course here. He ranks eighth in the field in SG: Putting and sixth in SG: Approach over the last six months, coming in at 15th in total strokes gained.

While the past three months have not looked quite as impressive, this should be a good opportunity to Homa to get back into the swing of things and get another win under his belt.

Viktor Hovland +2000

Hovland has notched six top-20 finishes in 2023, including a T3 finish at THE PLAYERS and a T7 finish at The Masters. This tells me that he is comfortable in high-stakes situations playing against the best of his peers. He is due for an elevated event win, and he ranks seventh in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green over the last three months, which the Quail Hollow course will favor.

Jason Day +2500

Day is the sneaky favorite here, and absolutely can take this win. For one, he’s won here before in 2018. He has notched top-10 finishes in five of his last seven starts, and he ranks seventh in SG: Total over the past sixth months and third in the last three months. His putting has been remarkable, and he ranks fourth in the Wells Fargo field for SG: Putting.

He’s been right on the cusp of a win all season at these elevated events, and with a previous win at Quail Hollow, it seems like a lot of people are prepared to back the 35-year-old this week.