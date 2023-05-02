History of Devils vs. Hurricanes matchups in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

The New Jersey Devils take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This matchup has turned into something of a playoff rivalry in the 21st century, as the two teams have faced off four times in the playoffs. It’s been a while since the two teams have seen each other on the ice in the postseason, though.

Last time they faced off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Hurricanes won 4-3 in the first round. Before that, the Hurricanes beat the Devils 4-1 in conference semifinals in 2006 — the same year that they went on to win the Stanley Cup Final. They also played in the first round in 2001 and 2002, with the Devils taking the first, 4-2, and the ‘Canes taking the second, also 4-2.

In the 2022-23 regular season, the two teams faced off four times, with the Devils having a 2-1-1 record. Carolina won the first two matchups, and the Devils took home the later two. The second round series starts on Wednesday, May 3.