Have the Panthers and Maple Leafs played each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

The Florida Panthers shocked the NHL with a Game 7 upset over the Bruins to advance to the next round in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. There, they are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time in playoff history. The two teams have never gone head-to-head in a postseason series.

During the 2022-23 regular season, the two teams faced off four times, with the Maple Leafs taking home three of the four wins. Three of the four games went to overtime, so if that is any indication of the series ahead, we have plenty of excitement on the schedule.

The Panthers have not made it past the second round of the playoffs since 1996, when they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final and lost to the Detroit Red Wings. The Maple Leafs broke a nearly two-decade streak of losing in the first round this year — they had not reached the conference semifinals since 2004. The last time they advanced past the second round was in 2002, and the franchise’s most recent Stanley Cup was in 1967.

The best-of-7 series begins on Tuesday, May 2.