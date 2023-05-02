Hurricanes-Devils odds heading into second round of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils will face each other in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The series is set to begin on Wednesday with Game 1 in Carolina. The Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders in six games in their series. The Devils defeated the New York Rangers in Game 7 on Monday night 4-0 to reach the second round. Here we’ll go over the series odds on DraftKing Sportsbook.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Devils odds

CAR: +110

NJD: -130

The Devils enter as road favorites in the series as the lower seed, No. 2 from the Metro. The Hurricanes won the Metropolitan Division this regular season. These two teams weren’t too far off in the standings in the regular season, Carolina finishing one point ahead of New Jersey. The Devils won the regular-season series 2-1-1, one of those losses being in a shootout.

Looking at the two rosters from then and now, the Devils have the advantage overall. Carolina has dealt with a lot of tough injuries this season, including to Max Pacioretty, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen. Three of Carolina’s four wins in the first round were in one-goal games. The Hurricanes got those wins mostly playing well on special teams. They scored five power-play goals in six games and had the best penalty kill in the first round at almost 95%.